Baker: 264,000 in Mass. would lose coverage under GOP bill

The health care bill proposed by U.S. Senate Republican leaders would result in 264,000 Massachusetts residents losing their insurance and have a cumulative financial impact on the state of more than $8.2 billion by 2025, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker warned Monday. Baker unveiled his administration's latest analysis in a letter addressed to Sen. Elizabeth Warren and sent to each member of the state's all-Democratic congressional delegation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.