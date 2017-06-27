Baker: 264,000 in Mass. would lose co...

Baker: 264,000 in Mass. would lose coverage under GOP bill

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

The health care bill proposed by U.S. Senate Republican leaders would result in 264,000 Massachusetts residents losing their insurance and have a cumulative financial impact on the state of more than $8.2 billion by 2025, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker warned Monday. Baker unveiled his administration's latest analysis in a letter addressed to Sen. Elizabeth Warren and sent to each member of the state's all-Democratic congressional delegation.

Chicago, IL

