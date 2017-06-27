Baker: 264,000 in Mass. would lose coverage under GOP bill
The health care bill proposed by U.S. Senate Republican leaders would result in 264,000 Massachusetts residents losing their insurance and have a cumulative financial impact on the state of more than $8.2 billion by 2025, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker warned Monday. Baker unveiled his administration's latest analysis in a letter addressed to Sen. Elizabeth Warren and sent to each member of the state's all-Democratic congressional delegation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen...
|Jun 19
|DAII
|2
|Maine Sucks (Jan '16)
|Jun 12
|dread
|11
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Jun 12
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09)
|Jun 12
|The Worlds Bigges...
|14
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May '17
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|May '17
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC