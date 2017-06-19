Authorities: 18 Injured After Ferry Crashes into Jetty in Massachusetts
Eighteen people were injured after a high-speed ferry struck a jetty in Hyannisport, Mass., and began taking on water, authorities said. The U.S. Coast Guard and steamship authority said the ferry, Iyanough, hit the jetty and grounded on the rocks at the Hyannis Harbor entrance around 10 p.m. Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen...
|18 hr
|DAII
|2
|Maine Sucks (Jan '16)
|Jun 12
|dread
|11
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Jun 12
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09)
|Jun 12
|The Worlds Bigges...
|14
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May '17
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|May '17
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC