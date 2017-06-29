Arrest made in death of 81-year-old M...

Arrest made in death of 81-year-old Massachusetts woman

WLNE-TV Providence

Authorities have made an arrest in the killing of an 81-year-old woman found dead in her suburban Boston apartment in May. Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey says the suspect in the death of Laura Shifrina is expected to be arraigned Friday. Authorities did not release the suspect's name.

Chicago, IL

