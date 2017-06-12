Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumented students
State lawmakers shared family stories Thursday about immigration and education to urge their peers to support a long-offered bill making undocumented students eligible to pay lower in-state tuition rates at public colleges and universities in Massachusetts. Six bills before the Higher Education Committee would extend in-state tuition to undocumented immigrants who graduated from Massachusetts high schools, attended high school in the state for at least three years and meet other requirements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maine Sucks (Jan '16)
|Jun 12
|dread
|11
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Jun 12
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09)
|Jun 12
|The Worlds Bigges...
|14
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May 18
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|May 18
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May '17
|Bruno max
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC