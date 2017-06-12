Advocates push for in-state rates for...

Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumented students

19 hrs ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

State lawmakers shared family stories Thursday about immigration and education to urge their peers to support a long-offered bill making undocumented students eligible to pay lower in-state tuition rates at public colleges and universities in Massachusetts. Six bills before the Higher Education Committee would extend in-state tuition to undocumented immigrants who graduated from Massachusetts high schools, attended high school in the state for at least three years and meet other requirements.

