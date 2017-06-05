Adams Community Bank Hires Government...
Susan E. Kelley has joined Adams Community Bank as its senior vice president of Government Banking. In her new role with the bank, Kelley will provide unique and comprehensive financial solutions to local and state municipalities and to government entities.
