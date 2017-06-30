Abortion opponents pledge grassroots ...

Abortion opponents pledge grassroots campaign for constitutional amendment

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

A Beacon Hill lawmaker and his allies launched a ballot initiative campaign Thursday, offering a proposal that would shift decisions around taxpayer funding for abortions away from the state constitution and into the hands of the Legislature. Rep. Jim Lyons hopes to place a constitutional amendment on the 2020 ballot that would overturn a 1981 Supreme Judicial Court ruling that says the state must fund abortions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Mass. Arrest... 20 hr Whoisconerned 1
News Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen... Jun 28 There is somethin... 4
Maine Sucks (Jan '16) Jun 12 dread 11
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Jun 12 Royal Norwegian A... 87
News Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09) Jun 12 The Worlds Bigges... 14
Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09) May '17 Pittsfield politics 20
News Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15) May '17 Rico from East Lo... 43
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,929 • Total comments across all topics: 282,149,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC