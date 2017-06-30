Abortion opponents pledge grassroots campaign for constitutional amendment
A Beacon Hill lawmaker and his allies launched a ballot initiative campaign Thursday, offering a proposal that would shift decisions around taxpayer funding for abortions away from the state constitution and into the hands of the Legislature. Rep. Jim Lyons hopes to place a constitutional amendment on the 2020 ballot that would overturn a 1981 Supreme Judicial Court ruling that says the state must fund abortions.
