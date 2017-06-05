a Must Read: Mike Lee's "Written Out ...

a Must Read: Mike Lee's "Written Out Of History"...

If there is one book every conservative needs to read this summer, it's Mike Lee's Written Out Of History: The Forgotten Founders Who Fought Big Government . Lee, a U.S. Senator from Utah, has always been a favorite of RedState and grassroots conservatives for his dedication to the Constitution and its original intent - to limit the role of the federal government by balancing it out with more localized government at the state level.

