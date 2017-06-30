2 plead guilty to making fraudulent A...

2 plead guilty to making fraudulent ATM withdrawals

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Two men have been sentenced to 18 months in prison for fraudulently withdrawing tens of thousands of dollars from several Massachusetts banks using stolen credit and debit card numbers. The Sun of Lowell reports that 31-year-old Antonio Testone, of Italy, and 29-year-old Bogdan Ionut Bujor, of Romania, were sentenced this week in Middlesex Superior Court after pleading guilty to charges including larceny and electronic fund transfer violation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Mass. Arrest... 12 hr Whoisconerned 1
News Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen... Jun 28 There is somethin... 4
Maine Sucks (Jan '16) Jun 12 dread 11
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Jun 12 Royal Norwegian A... 87
News Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09) Jun 12 The Worlds Bigges... 14
Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09) May '17 Pittsfield politics 20
News Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15) May '17 Rico from East Lo... 43
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,010 • Total comments across all topics: 282,140,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC