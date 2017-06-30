2 plead guilty to making fraudulent ATM withdrawals

Two men have been sentenced to 18 months in prison for fraudulently withdrawing tens of thousands of dollars from several Massachusetts banks using stolen credit and debit card numbers. The Sun of Lowell reports that 31-year-old Antonio Testone, of Italy, and 29-year-old Bogdan Ionut Bujor, of Romania, were sentenced this week in Middlesex Superior Court after pleading guilty to charges including larceny and electronic fund transfer violation.

