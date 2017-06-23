2 humpback whales die after stranding...

2 humpback whales die after stranding on Cape Cod

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

The first of the whales was reported stranded by the US Fish and Wildlife Service on Monomoy Island about 2 p.m. Monday, said Brian Sharp, rescue manager for the International Fund for Animal Welfare. The whale, a juvenile male, was still alive when the wildlife service reported it to the IFAW, but an IFAW team was delayed reaching the animal due to inclement weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen... Jun 19 DAII 2
Maine Sucks (Jan '16) Jun 12 dread 11
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Jun 12 Royal Norwegian A... 87
News Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09) Jun 12 The Worlds Bigges... 14
Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09) May '17 Pittsfield politics 20
News Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15) May '17 Rico from East Lo... 43
News In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12) May '17 Pfizer Marriages 72
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,036 • Total comments across all topics: 281,977,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC