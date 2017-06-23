2 humpback whales die after stranding on Cape Cod

The first of the whales was reported stranded by the US Fish and Wildlife Service on Monomoy Island about 2 p.m. Monday, said Brian Sharp, rescue manager for the International Fund for Animal Welfare. The whale, a juvenile male, was still alive when the wildlife service reported it to the IFAW, but an IFAW team was delayed reaching the animal due to inclement weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.