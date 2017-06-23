2 humpback whales die after stranding on Cape Cod
The first of the whales was reported stranded by the US Fish and Wildlife Service on Monomoy Island about 2 p.m. Monday, said Brian Sharp, rescue manager for the International Fund for Animal Welfare. The whale, a juvenile male, was still alive when the wildlife service reported it to the IFAW, but an IFAW team was delayed reaching the animal due to inclement weather.
