Young poets earn accolades
On April 30, students in grade 2-12 read winning poems to a crowd of 80 students, parents and community members at the hall of the First Church of Christ. To celebrate National Poetry month, 300 students had submitted poems in April to the third annual Student Poetry Contest, a partnership among the local Lancaster Cultural Council, which is supported by the state Massachusetts Cultural Council.
