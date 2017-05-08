Windsow, Worthington, Goshen, Cummington enroll in Solarize Mass
Property owners in Windsor, Cummington, Goshen, and Worthington can get a free site assessment by calling SunBug at 413-880-1000. The deadline to contract is May 15. Four Berkshire-area hilltowns are the current hot spot for solar energy in Western Massachusetts.
