Watch Katherine Clark's tense exchange with Education Secretary Betsy ...
Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller. Rep. Katherine Clark has made combatting discrimination in private schools one of her top priorities in Congress, and during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing Wednesday the Massachusetts Democrat took her concerns to the nation's top education official.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May 18
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|May 18
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May 12
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May 8
|Bruno max
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr 25
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr '17
|Nasty
|1
|Judge James Menno (Feb '10)
|Apr '17
|jim
|25
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC