Virginia looks to provide drug treatment to more inmates
The Virginia Department of Corrections says Virginia is one of eight states picked by the National Governors Association for the "learning lab." Officials say the states will learn about initiatives in place in Massachusetts and create plans for how to get more offenders in opioid addiction treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr 25
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr 23
|Nasty
|1
|Judge James Menno (Feb '10)
|Apr 23
|jim
|25
|Christie and Norcross use cyber harassment via ...
|Apr 23
|Mystery
|1
|City of Pittsfielda s Second Municipal Solar Po...
|Apr 22
|Earth Day eh
|1
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|Apr 22
|Trail of Indian T...
|41
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Apr 18
|Retribution
|13
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC