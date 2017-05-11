Uber doesn't want Massachusetts to li...

Uber doesn't want Massachusetts to limit driver hours

Read more: Boston.com

Uber, which has earned a reputation of fighting regulators at nearly every turn, is contesting a proposed rule in Massachusetts that would cap the number of hours its drivers can work in a day or week, despite complying with similar standards elsewhere. The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities would bar drivers of ride-hailing services from working more than 12 consecutive hours, 16 total hours in a single day, or 70 hours in a week.

