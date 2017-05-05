Trump says Obamacare is broken. He's ...

Trump says Obamacare is broken. He's the one who broke it.

President Trump arrives in the Rose Garden following the House of Representatives' vote on the American Health Care Act on May 4. Jonathan Gruber is Ford Professor of Economics at MIT and worked on both the Massachusetts health-care reform and the Affordable Care Act. The primary rallying cry for this week's passage of the American Health Care Act was the claim that the Affordable Care Act was "imploding."

