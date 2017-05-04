Trial in fatal Quincy bar fight sched...

Trial in fatal Quincy bar fight scheduled to get started

1 hr ago Read more: Boston Herald

The trial of a Massachusetts man charged with fatally punching and stomping another man in what prosecutors say was an unprovoked attack at a now closed Quincy bar is scheduled to start. The Patriot Ledger reports that jury selection in the murder trial of 44-year-old Paul Fahey is expected to get underway Tuesday.

