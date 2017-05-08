Trending Now 1 HRS Ago Judge decides to vacate Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction

Trending Now 1 HRS Ago Judge decides ...

Police records say that former NFL tight end Aaron Hernandez, who was found hanged in his prison cell on April 19, was a member of the Bloods street gang. A judge in Massachusetts has decided to remove Aaron Hernandez's conviction in a 2013 murder because he died before his appeal was heard.

