Towns ditching standard electric service to embrace green power

A small but growing number of cities and towns are negotiating new electric contracts for their residents to boost renewable energy use in Massachusetts, bypassing the basic service offered by utilities such as National Grid and Eversource. “Traditionally, it's been much more used as a practice to achieve savings and provide much more price stability,” said Cammy Peterson, director of clean energy at the Metropolitan Area Planning Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.