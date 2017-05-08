The Latest: Trump distances himself from Flynn

President Donald Trump walks from Marine One across the South Lawn to the White House in Washington, Sunday, May 7, 2017, as he returns from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. President Donald Trump is distancing himself from Michael Flynn's troubles, tweeting that it was the Obama administration that gave Flynn the "highest security clearance." Flynn was dismissed under President Barack Obama as defense intelligence chief before becoming an ardent supporter of Trump and eventually Trump's national security adviser.

