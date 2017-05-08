The Latest: Trump distances himself from Flynn
President Donald Trump walks from Marine One across the South Lawn to the White House in Washington, Sunday, May 7, 2017, as he returns from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. President Donald Trump is distancing himself from Michael Flynn's troubles, tweeting that it was the Obama administration that gave Flynn the "highest security clearance." Flynn was dismissed under President Barack Obama as defense intelligence chief before becoming an ardent supporter of Trump and eventually Trump's national security adviser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDBO-AM Orlando.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|3 hr
|Bruno max
|1
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May 5
|Meyer Lansky
|71
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr 25
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr 23
|Nasty
|1
|Judge James Menno (Feb '10)
|Apr 23
|jim
|25
|Christie and Norcross use cyber harassment via ...
|Apr 23
|Mystery
|1
|City of Pittsfielda s Second Municipal Solar Po...
|Apr 22
|Earth Day eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC