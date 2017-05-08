Systemic therapy outperforms intraocular implant for treating uveitis

Systemic therapy consisting of corticosteroids and immunosuppressants preserved vision of uveitis patients better - and had fewer adverse outcomes - than a long-lasting corticosteroid intraocular implant, according to a clinical trial funded by the National Eye Institute . After seven years, visual acuity on average remained stable among participants on systemic therapy but declined by an average of six letters among participants who had the implant.

