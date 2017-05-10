State reports 2,000-plus fatal overdo...

State reports 2,000-plus fatal overdoses last year, but slight drop in 2017

Read more: Boston Herald

The number of fatal overdoses through the first three months of this year dropped slightly from the same period in 2016, offering a glimmer of hope that the state's drug epidemic is starting to abate. The drop came amid a new set of sobering data released today by state officials that showed 2,069 estimated fatal overdoses in Massachusetts last year, a 16 percent jump form 2015.

