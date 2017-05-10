State reports 2,000-plus fatal overdoses last year, but slight drop in 2017
The number of fatal overdoses through the first three months of this year dropped slightly from the same period in 2016, offering a glimmer of hope that the state's drug epidemic is starting to abate. The drop came amid a new set of sobering data released today by state officials that showed 2,069 estimated fatal overdoses in Massachusetts last year, a 16 percent jump form 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May 8
|Bruno max
|1
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May 5
|Meyer Lansky
|71
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr 25
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr 23
|Nasty
|1
|Judge James Menno (Feb '10)
|Apr 23
|jim
|25
|Christie and Norcross use cyber harassment via ...
|Apr 23
|Mystery
|1
|City of Pittsfielda s Second Municipal Solar Po...
|Apr 22
|Earth Day eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC