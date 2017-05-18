State health chief: Mass. pot program likely to evolve
The broader legalization of marijuana and the upcoming start of retail sales could lead to an evolution of the state's medical marijuana program, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said Thursday. Four years after approving medicinal marijuana at the ballot, voters in November backed a referendum legalizing the use and possession of marijuana by people 21 and older, and sales are set to begin next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|Thu
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|Thu
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May 12
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May 8
|Bruno max
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr 25
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr 23
|Nasty
|1
|Judge James Menno (Feb '10)
|Apr 23
|jim
|25
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC