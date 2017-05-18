State health chief: Mass. pot program...

State health chief: Mass. pot program likely to evolve

The broader legalization of marijuana and the upcoming start of retail sales could lead to an evolution of the state's medical marijuana program, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said Thursday. Four years after approving medicinal marijuana at the ballot, voters in November backed a referendum legalizing the use and possession of marijuana by people 21 and older, and sales are set to begin next year.

Chicago, IL

