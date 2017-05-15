Should Massachusetts provide financia...

Should Massachusetts provide financial aid to private colleges?

17 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Massachusetts spends millions of dollars annually to help students afford the high cost of tuition at some of the wealthiest colleges in the state, sparking a debate about whether the schools should dig deeper into their own $1 billion-plus endowments to help needy residents. About a third of the $96 million the state spent last year on financial aid grants flowed to private colleges, including $1.8 million to Boston University, $1.2 million to Boston College, and $603,000 to Harvard.

Read more at Boston.com.

