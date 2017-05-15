Should Massachusetts provide financial aid to private colleges?
Massachusetts spends millions of dollars annually to help students afford the high cost of tuition at some of the wealthiest colleges in the state, sparking a debate about whether the schools should dig deeper into their own $1 billion-plus endowments to help needy residents. About a third of the $96 million the state spent last year on financial aid grants flowed to private colleges, including $1.8 million to Boston University, $1.2 million to Boston College, and $603,000 to Harvard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May 12
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May 8
|Bruno max
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr 25
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr 23
|Nasty
|1
|Judge James Menno (Feb '10)
|Apr 23
|jim
|25
|Christie and Norcross use cyber harassment via ...
|Apr 23
|Mystery
|1
|City of Pittsfielda s Second Municipal Solar Po...
|Apr 22
|Earth Day eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC