Senator Elizabeth Warren Takes Shots At Trump, Hits Hillary Instead
Senator Fauxcahontas made an interesting point while going completely off the reservation during a commencement speech Hillary during a speech at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, offering suggestions for specific causes graduates could get more involved in. "I'm trying to keep this apolitical but I can't help myself the principle that no one, no one in this country is above the law and we need a Justice Department, not an obstruction of justice department ," Warren said.
