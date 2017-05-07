Senate to Launch Renewable Energy, Cl...

Senate to Launch Renewable Energy, Climate Change Tour

The Massachusetts Senate is launching a tour that will stop in nine regions of the state to hear from citizens about their thoughts on renewable energy and climate change. The committee is hoping to give Massachusetts residents a chance to suggest what kind of legislation - if any - they would like to see lawmakers adopt to help encourage the use of renewable energy and to fight global warming.

