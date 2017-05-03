Senate moves to temporary digs during $20M renovation
The Massachusetts Senate is leaving its ornate chamber at the Statehouse and won't be returning anytime soon. Senators on Wednesday will be holding their first formal session in temporary quarters in Gardner Auditorium, located below ground in the historic capitol building that opened in 1798.
