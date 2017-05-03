Senate moves to temporary digs during...

Senate moves to temporary digs during $20M renovation

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

The Massachusetts Senate is leaving its ornate chamber at the Statehouse and won't be returning anytime soon. Senators on Wednesday will be holding their first formal session in temporary quarters in Gardner Auditorium, located below ground in the historic capitol building that opened in 1798.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12) 6 hr Sick of Politics 70
News Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char... Apr 25 Plump Donny 84
Fv tuna.com Apr 23 Nasty 1
Judge James Menno (Feb '10) Apr 23 jim 25
Christie and Norcross use cyber harassment via ... Apr 23 Mystery 1
News City of Pittsfielda s Second Municipal Solar Po... Apr 22 Earth Day eh 1
News Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15) Apr 22 Trail of Indian T... 41
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,217 • Total comments across all topics: 280,753,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC