Senate measure calls for study on opioid injection sites

Looking to "throw the kitchen sink at the problem" of opioid overdoses, the Senate on Thursday afternoon adopted a budget amendment directing the Department of Public Health to study whether supervised injection facilities could work in Massachusetts. Sen. Joseph Boncore said his amendment would direct DPH to partner with law enforcement and medical professionals to conduct a feasibility study focusing on the public safety and public health impacts that supervised injection sites could have on Massachusetts.

