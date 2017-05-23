Senate bid to trim film tax ripped "as attack"

The Senate took a swipe at the decade-old film tax credit on Tuesday, adopting a proposal to impose more stringent requirements for studios to qualify, which one of the incentive's House supporters said could deal a death blow to the program. Sen. Michael Rodrigues, a Westport Democrat who sponsored the approved Senate budget amendment, said it would give the program a "trim," saving the state roughly $14 million to $15 million annually.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.