Sen. Warren to give commencement address at Wheelock College

Wheelock President David Chard says Warren's work fighting for "systems and policies which benefit all citizens is closely aligned with the work for which Wheelock prepares its students." The first-term Massachusetts Democrat and former Harvard Law School professor has made student loan debt one of her priorities.

