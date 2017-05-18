Salem State College in Mass. apologiz...

Salem State College in Mass. apologizes for racist tweets on hacked Twitter account

A Massachusetts state college apologized on Saturday for Twitter messages filled with racist language, anti-immigrant speech and praise for President Donald Trump that had been sent from its hacked social media account.

Chicago, IL

