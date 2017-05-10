Revenue base eroding as annual budget talks ramp up
Slow-growing tax collections have eroded the base of revenue expected to fund state government, and the House budget chief thinks it is probable that the revenue figure built into the fiscal 2018 budget will need to be lowered. "We're going to have those conversations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|6 hr
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May 8
|Bruno max
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr 25
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr 23
|Nasty
|1
|Judge James Menno (Feb '10)
|Apr 23
|jim
|25
|Christie and Norcross use cyber harassment via ...
|Apr 23
|Mystery
|1
|City of Pittsfielda s Second Municipal Solar Po...
|Apr 22
|Earth Day eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC