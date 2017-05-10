Revenue base eroding as annual budget...

Revenue base eroding as annual budget talks ramp up

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Slow-growing tax collections have eroded the base of revenue expected to fund state government, and the House budget chief thinks it is probable that the revenue figure built into the fiscal 2018 budget will need to be lowered. "We're going to have those conversations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12) 6 hr Pfizer Marriages 72
News Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe... May 8 Bruno max 1
News Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char... Apr 25 Plump Donny 84
Fv tuna.com Apr 23 Nasty 1
Judge James Menno (Feb '10) Apr 23 jim 25
Christie and Norcross use cyber harassment via ... Apr 23 Mystery 1
News City of Pittsfielda s Second Municipal Solar Po... Apr 22 Earth Day eh 1
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,998 • Total comments across all topics: 280,965,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC