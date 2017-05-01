Police Respond to Assault, Head Injur...

Police Respond to Assault, Head Injury Over Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Harvard Crimson

The Cambridge Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit is "following up" on the injuries a 21-year-old woman suffered on Linden St. Saturday, according to CPD spokesperson Jeremy Warnick. The Harvard University Police Department is also investigating a report of assault in a South Street parking lot near Kirkland House, though it is unconfirmed whether any Harvard affiliates were involved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harvard Crimson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12) 46 min Sick of Politics 70
News Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char... Apr 25 Plump Donny 84
Fv tuna.com Apr 23 Nasty 1
Judge James Menno (Feb '10) Apr 23 jim 25
Christie and Norcross use cyber harassment via ... Apr 23 Mystery 1
News City of Pittsfielda s Second Municipal Solar Po... Apr 22 Earth Day eh 1
News Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15) Apr 22 Trail of Indian T... 41
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,799 • Total comments across all topics: 280,747,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC