Police Respond to Assault, Head Injury Over Weekend
The Cambridge Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit is "following up" on the injuries a 21-year-old woman suffered on Linden St. Saturday, according to CPD spokesperson Jeremy Warnick. The Harvard University Police Department is also investigating a report of assault in a South Street parking lot near Kirkland House, though it is unconfirmed whether any Harvard affiliates were involved.
