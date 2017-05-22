Police: Man who shot at officers like...

Police: Man who shot at officers likely died in house fire

Massachusetts State Police say a man who barricaded himself inside a house and fired at officers is presumed to have died when the building went up in flames. Officers were initially dispatched to the Chelsea home Monday on a report of a man threatening to shoot his wife.

