Our veterans are getting older, fewer in numbers

The defibrillator hanging on the wall of the American Legion Hall in Abington is a sobering reminder this Memorial Day weekend that our veterans are aging, and that a machine that delivers electric shocks to reverse cardiac arrest could come in handy in places where those men and women congregate. "Fortunately, we haven't had to use it," but having it "puts our minds at ease," said Ken Coburn, commander-elect of the Abington post, whose 200 members have an average age of 65. Nearly 74 percent of Massachusetts' estimated 328,000 veterans are age 55 and older, with the bulk of them serving in the Vietnam War, according to 2015 US Census statistics.

