Our veterans are getting older, fewer in numbers
The defibrillator hanging on the wall of the American Legion Hall in Abington is a sobering reminder this Memorial Day weekend that our veterans are aging, and that a machine that delivers electric shocks to reverse cardiac arrest could come in handy in places where those men and women congregate. "Fortunately, we haven't had to use it," but having it "puts our minds at ease," said Ken Coburn, commander-elect of the Abington post, whose 200 members have an average age of 65. Nearly 74 percent of Massachusetts' estimated 328,000 veterans are age 55 and older, with the bulk of them serving in the Vietnam War, according to 2015 US Census statistics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May 18
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|May 18
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May 12
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May 8
|Bruno max
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr '17
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr '17
|Nasty
|1
|Judge James Menno (Feb '10)
|Apr '17
|jim
|25
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC