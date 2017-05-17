Opportunity to Learn about Geocaching at the 2017 Massachusetts Konvention
While chasing down the 50 highpoints, several highpointers dive into other adventures such as tripointing and lowpointing. At the 2017 Highpointers Massachusetts Konvention , highpointers will get the chance to learn about another hobby-geocaching.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Highpointers.org.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|Walkers Rubio For...
|42
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May 12
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May 8
|Bruno max
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr 25
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr 23
|Nasty
|1
|Judge James Menno (Feb '10)
|Apr 23
|jim
|25
|Christie and Norcross use cyber harassment via ...
|Apr 23
|Mystery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC