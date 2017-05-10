Opioid-related deaths decrease in Franklin County while increase statewide NEW
Despite a continued, steep rise in opioid-related overdose deaths across the state, Franklin County is one of the two counties in Massachusetts that saw a dip in deaths from 2015 to 2016, new data released by the state Department of Public Health shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Recorder.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May 8
|Bruno max
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr 25
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr 23
|Nasty
|1
|Judge James Menno (Feb '10)
|Apr 23
|jim
|25
|Christie and Norcross use cyber harassment via ...
|Apr 23
|Mystery
|1
|City of Pittsfielda s Second Municipal Solar Po...
|Apr 22
|Earth Day eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC