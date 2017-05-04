Obama receiving Profile in Courage Aw...

Obama receiving Profile in Courage Award from Kennedys

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, center, and her son Jack Schlossberg, center right, greet members of Massachusetts state service organizations as they arrive at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum before the 2017 Profile in Courage award Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Boston. Former President Barack Obama is to be presented with the award during the ceremonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12) May 5 Meyer Lansky 71
News Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char... Apr 25 Plump Donny 84
Fv tuna.com Apr 23 Nasty 1
Judge James Menno (Feb '10) Apr 23 jim 25
Christie and Norcross use cyber harassment via ... Apr 23 Mystery 1
News City of Pittsfielda s Second Municipal Solar Po... Apr 22 Earth Day eh 1
News Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15) Apr 22 Trail of Indian T... 41
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,699 • Total comments across all topics: 280,859,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC