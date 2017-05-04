Obama receiving Profile in Courage Award from Kennedys
Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, center, and her son Jack Schlossberg, center right, greet members of Massachusetts state service organizations as they arrive at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum before the 2017 Profile in Courage award Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Boston. Former President Barack Obama is to be presented with the award during the ceremonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May 5
|Meyer Lansky
|71
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr 25
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr 23
|Nasty
|1
|Judge James Menno (Feb '10)
|Apr 23
|jim
|25
|Christie and Norcross use cyber harassment via ...
|Apr 23
|Mystery
|1
|City of Pittsfielda s Second Municipal Solar Po...
|Apr 22
|Earth Day eh
|1
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|Apr 22
|Trail of Indian T...
|41
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC