No surprise: It's Cavs-Warriors in the NBA Finals, again

President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at a NATO summit generated indignation in the Balkans and garnered attention on social media _ but the man he shoved aside took it in stride. President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at a NATO summit generated indignation in the Balkans and garnered attention on social media _ but the man he shoved aside took it in stride.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.