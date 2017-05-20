New technique may prevent graft rejection in high-risk corneal transplant patients
Treating donor corneas with a cocktail of molecules prior to transplanting to a host may improve survival of grafts and, thus, outcomes in high-risk corneal transplant patients, according to a new study led by researchers at Massachusetts Eye and Ear. The findings, published online in Scientific Reports , describe a novel strategy to promote the tolerance of corneal transplants in patients at high risk for rejection by targeting antigen-presenting cells in donor tissues with a combination of two cytokines, TGF-I2 and IL-10, that work together to promote tolerance of the graft by the transplant recipient's immune system.
