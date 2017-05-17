Naturopaths looking forward to licensing in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Naturopaths are awaiting official word about the new regulations that will govern their operations in Massachusetts, and one member of the field hopes the new rules will offer some flexibility in the area of physical examinations. Gov. Charlie Baker in January signed a bill sponsored by Lexington Rep. Jay Kaufman and Taunton Sen. Marc Pacheco to establish a licensing board for naturopathic doctors.

