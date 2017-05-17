Naturopaths looking forward to licensing in Massachusetts
BOSTON - Naturopaths are awaiting official word about the new regulations that will govern their operations in Massachusetts, and one member of the field hopes the new rules will offer some flexibility in the area of physical examinations. Gov. Charlie Baker in January signed a bill sponsored by Lexington Rep. Jay Kaufman and Taunton Sen. Marc Pacheco to establish a licensing board for naturopathic doctors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|Walkers Rubio For...
|42
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May 12
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May 8
|Bruno max
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr 25
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr 23
|Nasty
|1
|Judge James Menno (Feb '10)
|Apr 23
|jim
|25
|Christie and Norcross use cyber harassment via ...
|Apr 23
|Mystery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC