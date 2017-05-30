National liquor chain pushing for cha...

National liquor chain pushing for changes in state law to allow discounting

Friday May 26 Read more: Lowell Sun

A national package store chain on Friday launched a campaign to rally consumers behind their proposals to update the Massachusetts laws governing the sale of beer, wine and spirits. Total Wine & More, which operates stores in Natick, Everett, Shrewsbury, and Danvers, is seeking to loosen restrictions on selling alcohol at discounted rates, to allow alcohol retailers to offer coupons or loyalty programs, and other "updates."

