Nathan, 6, is ready for a family
Nathan is a 6-year-old boy of Caucasian descent who loves to smile, give high fives, and watch "Dora the Explorer." Nathan is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and communicates primarily through the use of an iPad.
