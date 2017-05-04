Mount Washington, Windsor land last-mile broadband grants
Berkshire County towns landed two of the first new state grants to bring fast internet connections to unserved homes and businesses. Mount Washington and Windsor will receive shares of more than $4.6 million allocated Saturday by the governor's office.
