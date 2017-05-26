Memorial Day parades and ceremonies across western Massachusetts

Various early morning ceremonies- 7AM Viet Nam Bridge with West Springfield Veterans' Council 7:25 American Legion Post #185 7:40 Springfield Street Cemetery 8:00 Granger School 8:15 South Westfield Street Cemetery 8:30 Agawam Center Cemetery, across from St. John's Church 10AM-Parade begins at Agawam Middle School/Agawam Town Hall and march down Main Street to Veterans' Green. Ceremony to follow.

