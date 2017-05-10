MassDOT seeks public input

17 hrs ago Read more: Barnstable Patriot

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced a schedule of 12 public meetings in locations across the state to present and discuss the draft MassDOT Five-Year Capital Investment Plan Update, which concerns Fiscal Years 2018 through 2022. The meetings aim to increase public input, which will be considered along with stakeholder input before the plan is presented to the MassDOT Board of Directors in June.

