MassDOT seeks public input
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced a schedule of 12 public meetings in locations across the state to present and discuss the draft MassDOT Five-Year Capital Investment Plan Update, which concerns Fiscal Years 2018 through 2022. The meetings aim to increase public input, which will be considered along with stakeholder input before the plan is presented to the MassDOT Board of Directors in June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Barnstable Patriot.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|Fri
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May 8
|Bruno max
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr 25
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr 23
|Nasty
|1
|Judge James Menno (Feb '10)
|Apr 23
|jim
|25
|Christie and Norcross use cyber harassment via ...
|Apr 23
|Mystery
|1
|City of Pittsfielda s Second Municipal Solar Po...
|Apr 22
|Earth Day eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC