Massachusetts, with strong gun storage law, lost 1 child
Massachusetts, a state with one of the strictest gun-storage laws in the country, had one fatal accidental shooting of a child under the age of 12 from 2014 to 2016. The Associated Press and the USA TODAY Network examined 152 accidents from 2014 to 2016 in which children under age 12 either killed themselves or were mistakenly shot and killed by another child.
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May 18
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|May 18
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May 12
|Pfizer Marriages
|72
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May 8
|Bruno max
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr 25
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr 23
|Nasty
|1
|Judge James Menno (Feb '10)
|Apr 23
|jim
|25
