Massachusetts, with strong gun storag...

Massachusetts, with strong gun storage law, lost 1 child

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Boston Herald

Massachusetts, a state with one of the strictest gun-storage laws in the country, had one fatal accidental shooting of a child under the age of 12 from 2014 to 2016. The Associated Press and the USA TODAY Network examined 152 accidents from 2014 to 2016 in which children under age 12 either killed themselves or were mistakenly shot and killed by another child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09) May 18 Pittsfield politics 20
News Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15) May 18 Rico from East Lo... 43
News In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12) May 12 Pfizer Marriages 72
News Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe... May 8 Bruno max 1
News Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char... Apr 25 Plump Donny 84
Fv tuna.com Apr 23 Nasty 1
Judge James Menno (Feb '10) Apr 23 jim 25
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,213 • Total comments across all topics: 281,243,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC