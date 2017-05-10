Massachusetts' school ballot fight 2nd costliest since 2000

The fight over the 2016 ballot question aimed at expanding charter schools in Massachusetts was the second costliest school choice-related initiative in the county since 2000. An Associated Press review of donations to school choice ballot questions and candidates found that spending on the 2016 question - which would have let Massachusetts add up to a dozen new or expanded charter schools each year outside of existing caps - topped $43 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.