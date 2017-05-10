Massachusetts reps back pressure on R...

Massachusetts reps back pressure on Russia inquiry

14 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

OUT OF A JOB: Former FBI Director James Comey walks at his home in McLean, Va., after he was fired by President Trump on Tuesday. Bay State Democrats continued to call for an independent commission and special prosecutor to probe potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the wake of yesterday's dismissal of FBI Director James B. Comey, as Republicans insisted Trump's Department of Justice can handle the probe.

