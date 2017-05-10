Massachusetts reps back pressure on Russia inquiry
OUT OF A JOB: Former FBI Director James Comey walks at his home in McLean, Va., after he was fired by President Trump on Tuesday. Bay State Democrats continued to call for an independent commission and special prosecutor to probe potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the wake of yesterday's dismissal of FBI Director James B. Comey, as Republicans insisted Trump's Department of Justice can handle the probe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leominster woman arrested at western Mass. pipe...
|May 8
|Bruno max
|1
|In 2006 Video, Romney Calls Health Care Mandate... (Jun '12)
|May 5
|Meyer Lansky
|71
|Elizabeth Warren: 'Fearless' foe against a char...
|Apr 25
|Plump Donny
|84
|Fv tuna.com
|Apr 23
|Nasty
|1
|Judge James Menno (Feb '10)
|Apr 23
|jim
|25
|Christie and Norcross use cyber harassment via ...
|Apr 23
|Mystery
|1
|City of Pittsfielda s Second Municipal Solar Po...
|Apr 22
|Earth Day eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC