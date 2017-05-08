Massachusetts officers kick off 460-mile relay run to DC
Fourteen Massachusetts police officers are hitting the road - kicking off an ambitious relay run that will take them more than 460 miles, through seven states, on their way to Washington, D.C. The Worcester police officers are leaving from City Hall on Tuesday morning and hoping to arrive at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington four days later.
