Massachusetts man gets life term in fatal barroom beating
A Massachusetts man convicted of punching and stomping a man to death in an unprovoked barroom attack has been sentenced to life in prison. The Patriot Ledger reports that 44-year-old Paul Fahey was sentenced Thursday in Norfolk Superior Court, two days after he was convicted of second-degree murder in the March 2015 death of Keith Boudreau.
